Kitwe’s Patriotic Front (PF) Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Allen Banda has vowed to ensure equal access to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) saying the matter is non-political.

Mr. Banda said CDF is non-political and can be accessed by any Zambian citizen regardless of their political affiliation.

When meeting citizens in Chimwemwe Constituency, the lawmaker said CDF is meant to enhance the socio-economic status of all Zambians due to its direct link with the local economies of the communities.

Mr. Banda assured all Chimwemwe residents that his office will ensure a level playing field for all those who wish to access the CDF and further encouraged citizens to join or form cooperatives to acquire the funds.

"We wish to make it clear that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is non-political and can be accessed by any Zambian citizen regardless of their political affiliation. The CDF is meant to enhance the socio-economic status of all Zambians due to its direct link with the local economies of the communities.We further wish to assure all Chimwemwe residents that we will ensure a level playing field for all those who wish to access the CDF and also encourage all to join or form cooperatives to acquire the funds. We also wish to inform you all that, this afternoon, we continued to interact with members of the Chimwemwe community during their Zonal Meetings," Mr. Banda said.

“We highly appreciate the community’s Participation in the quest to bring development to all corners of Chimwemwe.We were glad to join our fellow leader Councillor Fewdays Kapembwa of Kamatipa Ward and the CDF Committee as they engaged the community. It was, however, saddening that some members of the community are demanding to be priority beneficiaries of grants and Loans from CDF. CDF is for all residents of Chimwemwe and as MP I will ensure that those who qualify, deserve and are in desperate need are given priority despite their political Affiliation. We will also continue joining Zonal meetings weekly to have a feel of the people’s desires and needs,” Mr. Banda said.

Meanwhile, Mr Banda has announced a monthly programme to interact with Chimwemwe residents at the national assembly office located within the constituency.

He said community engagement with members of Chimwemwe Constituency will result in sharing of ideas and concerns on various developmental matters in Chimwemwe Constituency.

Mr. Banda saluted the people of Chimwemwe for their continued support and the willingness to work with him in developing the constituency.

“We will make it a monthly programme to interact with Chimwemwe residents at our national assembly office. Fellow Chimwemwe residents, see had a successful community engagement with members of our lovely Constituency where we shared ideas and concerns on various developmental matters in Chimwemwe Constituency. We wish to thank all the people of Chimwemwe for their continued support and the willingness to want to work together in developing our constituency. I must admit that I was really humbled with your overwhelming response to my call to meet and share ideas and concerns at our office today.

It is our belief that the ideas and concerns we shared today will surely propel Chimwemwe to greater heights,” Mr. Banda said.

He said there was a need for citizens to continue working with his office for the betterment of Chimwemwe Constituency.

“Special thanks to all those who spared their time to walk to our office from various places of our constituency, especially the elderly, women, youths and even our very own musical stars “Super Mulolo Y Celeb” and “Ice C” who came to and represented their fellow youths. We will make this a monthly engagement so that we can continue interacting with our lovely people at grass root level.Indeed it was interesting that what was supposed to be a four hours program lasted the whole day. Later in the day, we extended our interaction by visiting Richard Chipampe, a differently abled youth, who is recovering from a kidney operation. Richard has overcome a lot of challenges to be where he is and I pray that he recovers soon and continues his tertiary education. We also visited another youth, Kakolwa Elvis, who has a spinal complication and needs urgent medical attention. In our own little way, we provided a small token to assist the family manage the medical bills. Let us continue working together for the betterment of all of us.May the good Lord bless the people of Chimwemwe Constituency and may God bless us all,” Mr. Banda said.