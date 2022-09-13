Zesco United have secured an international club friendly game against DR Congo giants TP Mazembe at home in Ndola.

Mazembe are in Zambia for a fortnight-long pre-season training camp in Ndola where they will play several friendly matches during their stay on the Copperbelt.

Zesco confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that they will host the five-time African champions at on September 20.

“Zesco United will be hoping to use Tuesday’s game as a litmus test ahead of their 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup opener scheduled for next month,” Zesco spokesperson Desmond Katongo said in a statement.

This will be the second international club-friendly Zesco will play after holding Tanzanian club Azam to a 0-0 away draw in Dar es Salaam on August 14.

Zesco will enter the CAF Confederation Cup in October’s second round after enjoying a preliminary stage bye.

The Ndola club awaits the winner of the preliminary round tie between Mbabane Highlanders of Eswatini and Royal AM of South Africa who drew 0-0 in Mbabane on Sunday.

The final leg is set for this Friday afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Zesco will be away in the first leg during the weekend of October 7-9 and at home on October 15 after the outcome of this weekend game.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

=2022 COSAFA WOMENS CUP

11/09/2022

Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay

-FINAL

South africa 0 -Zambia 1(Barbara Banda 108′)

-3RD & 4TH

Namibia 1(Aisha Mhunka 20’og)-Tanzania 2(Christer Bahera 12′, Emma Naris 88’og)

-SEMIFINALS

Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay

09/09/2022

Tanzania 1 (Lushomo Mweemba 40′ og)- Zambia 2(Barbara Banda 12′, Misozi Zulu 47′)

South Africa 1(Lithemba Sam-Sam 82′)- Namibia 0

=CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

10/09/2022

Preliminary round, First Leg

National Heroes Stadium Lusaka

Red Arrows 0 Primeiro de Agosto 1(Ambrozini Salvador 4′)

2022/2023 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 4

10/09/2022

Chmabishi 0- Nchanga 1(Thomas Banda 57′)

Power Dynamos 0-FC MUZA 0

Kansanshi 1(Gerald Chisha 90′)- Nkwazi 0

11/09/2022

Zanaco 0-Forest Rangers 1(Moyela Libamba 27′)

Napsa Stars 2(Jimmy Mukeya 57′, Austin Banda 74′)-Green Eagles 1(Hosea Silwamba 45′)

Green Buffaloes 1(george Ngoma 82′)-Nkana 0

Buildcon 1(Timothy Sakala 13′)-Prison Leopards 2(Lubinda Mundia 62′ 69′)

Zesco United 2(Collins Sikombe 52′, Enock Sakala Jr 58′)-Lumwana Radiants 1(Andrew Kwiliko 74′)

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 4

11/09/2022

Jumulo 1-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

(Jackson Singoyi 90+2)

Kafue Celtic 3-1 BARTS

(Maxwell Mulutula 27’, Vincent Kalinda 88’, Andrew Mulenga 90’/ Alfred Mafuleka 34’pen)

Kitwe United 1-3 Aguila Stars

Rodgers Mukenge 45’pen/ Thomas Mwambazi 43′, Keke Sipuka 53′ Tobias Chungu 60′)

Konkola Blades 2-0 Indeni

(Raphael Silwimba 59’ 65’)

Atletico Lusaka 3-1 Mpulungu Harbour

(Kingstone Mutandwa, Timothy sichalwe, Majapa Mumba/Jeff Sikapita)

Mutondo Stars 0-0 Trident

Young Buffaloes 1-0 Livingstone Pirates

(Robert Makandani 55’)

Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Kafue Eagles

(Robert Simbunda 9’)

City of Lusaka 3-2 Mufulira Wanderers

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

=LEAGUE

11/09/2022

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):3

Moyela Libanda(Forest):2

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):2

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):2

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):2

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):2

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):2

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):2

Timonthy Sakala (Buildcon):1

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):1

Austin Banda (Napsa Stars):1

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1

Enock Sakala Jr(zesco United):1

Collins Sikombe (Zesco United):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Lumwana Radiants)1

Gerald Chisha (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Thomas Banda (Nchanga):1

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):1

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):1

Kizito Keziron (Zesco):1

Placide Weta (Buildcon):1

Diamond Chikwekwe (Nkana):1

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):1

Sydney Kasanda (FC MUZA):1

Kondwani Mhango (FC MUZA):1

Rickson Ngambi(FC MUZA):1

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):1

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):1

Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors):1

Davis Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):1

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Chitoshi Chinga (Forest Rangers):1

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):1

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):1

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):1

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana):1

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):1

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1

Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1

OWN GOALS

David Adoko (Napsa):1

=INTERNATIONALS

10/09/2022

SENIORS

WOMENS

(Includes goals in NT vs club pre-WAFCON training games)

Barbara Banda: 10

Misozi Zulu:4*

Avell Chitundu:4

Grace Chanda:3

Xiomala Mapepa:2

Everine Katongo:2

Ireen Lungu:1

Ochumba Oseke:1

Lushomo Mweemba:1*

*denotes one own-goal