THE Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC ) says there will be no sacred cow in the fight against corruption but fulfill its mandate of fighting the vice.

ACC Chairperson Musa Mwenye says that the fight against corruption does is not only to pursue former leaders but to fight the cancer.

He says President Hakainde Hichilema has several times reminded Zambians entrusted with the responsibility to be accountable and safe the meagre resources this country has.

The ACC Chairperson was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe.

Mr. Mwenye called on the provincial administration to ensure that government procedures are safeguarded.

And Mr. Mwanakampwe says the fight against corruption is not a fever to anyone but ensure that the poorest from the shanty compound also benefit from the national resources.