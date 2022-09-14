MTN FAZ Premier League giants Power Dynamos has signed a two year kit sponsorship with Zambia’s leading automotive dealer Sarago Motors.

As part of the deal, Sarago logo will be on the sleeve of the shirt for the first team for both home and away matches.

The deal follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sarago Motors and Power Dynamos F.C management held in Kitwe.

Sarago Motors Chief Operating Officer Luonde Kyanamina who signed on behalf of the company said the decision to partner with Power Dynamos F.C is meant to help foster the continued development of football in Zambia.

“As a vibrant local brand, Sarago is happy to sponsor Power Dynamos, a club that has epitomized Zambian football success in its over 50 year history and we want to be part of that rich history as we work to create an even better future together,” Kyanamina said.

And Power Dynamos Chairman Alpha Mwale said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Sarago Motors as one of our new shirt sponsors. Everyone at the club is extremely proud of this partnership and we are looking forward to an exciting relationship with Sarago.”

“Our ambition for this season remains winning the league title and partnerships like the one we have signed with Sarago only goes to strengthen the resolve among the players and the technical bench to reach that target,” Mwale added.

He said, “This is a mutually beneficial partnership as both Power Dynamos and Sarago are driven to succeed through passion and dedication. We are happy to be associated with Sarago, a highly successful values-driven Zambian brand in our efforts to return Power Dynamos to the top.”

Power Dynamos Football Club affectionately known as Power 90 currently sit on 6th position with seven points from four games in the 2022/2023 FAZ MTN Super League season.