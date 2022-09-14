9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Updated:

UPND Sesheke MP Kang'ombe attacks Judges, asks President HH to clean up system

By Chief Editor
55 views
4
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has sensationally attacked the integrity of the Zambian judiciary by claiming that some Judges and Magistrates are still PF sympathisers.

Mr. Kang’ombe’s statement follows a High Court decision to grant a stay to former MPs Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji for Kabushi and Kwacha bye elections respectively for the ECZ to halt the elections.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kang’ombe claimed that Zambia still have magistrates and Judges who openly say they will never jail a PF member.

“We had almost the entire system that never wanted the President to be closer to the corridors of power. We have the same Judiciary which dribbled us in 2016 and expect it to be impartial. It’s like expecting Satan to Repent. God doesn’t help those who do not help themselves,” he said.

Mr Kang’ombe claimed that the Zambian people will never be mad with us for acting accordingly because that’s what they wanted and expected from the one go, clean and clean the system.

“We changed Presidency, Cabinet, PSs and DCs. The entire rank and file is one that is totally soiled in corruption and can’t be trusted to help in the cause. We talk to the ground on a daily basis, their sentiments are indefensible. We are core leaders in this and we need to complement each other.”

He added, “The insulation around Presidency is unfortunately going to cost all of us. I’m still traumatized by some events in the past and I have never used emotions in my precisions. This isn’t for HE to act alone, many appointees have the power, in a smart way do the needful.”

“Some of us do not want any appointment but be of service through the existing Privileges we have and as such, I will not be shy to speak and offer my village advice. That walk of shame by the President is unacceptable and should have been avoided. You can’t subject the Presidency to such kind of treatment noooo Where are the Intelligence Appointees and agencies? Are they with You Sir?,” he questioned.

He added, “Trust your soldiers who have been with you on the battlefields. We speak with the less privileged ones, we speak with the true Zambians who are suffering. Their expectations could have been achieve the Ruto way.”

4 COMMENTS

  1. Mr MP tone your tongue. this is why Zambian are thinking that you have a hard in every ECZ decision they are making. You make the UPND Government to be a Bad Government. Just Keep quiet, the law will take its cause. We need to trust in our judicial system. if not , this is bad for Mother Zambia

  3. You can tell from the picture, that HH was extremely uncomfortable sitting next to this empty head ( Kangombe ) who blogs on lusakatimes as #SPAKA

