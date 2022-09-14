9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia bond restructuring losses to be more than expected, ‘super bond’ possible – Morgan Stanley

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Zambia bond restructuring losses to be more than expected, 'super bond' possible...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Reuters reports that Investor losses after the restructuring of Zambia’s three defaulted Eurobonds are likely to be greater than expected, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday, adding that a new combined ‘super bond’ maturing in 2029 was a possibility.

A “realistic scenario” would be for the $3 billion of bonds to undergo a 35% principal haircut, a 30% cut to interest payments and 50% of accrued payments being written off.

That would mean a recovery value of $56.50, an exit yield of 12% and a cut in the debt’s net present value – the value of future payments – of 51%, bank analysts said in a note.

Zambia became the first African sovereign default in the pandemic era in 2020, with debt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said reached 133% of GDP at the end of last year.

The IMF said last week that Zambia will need $8.4 billion of debt relief from 2022 until 2025, in a report known as a Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) that forms the basis of negotiations to restructure the country’s more than $17 billion in external debt.

“The two key unknown questions that will form part of restructuring talks are: 1) whether an upfront principal haircut is required,” the Morgan Stanley note said.

“And 2) How many payments can be made immediately after the programme ends… from 2026 onwards.”

The IMF’s figures suggest external debt “relief” needs to be 35-45%, Morgan Stanley said.
World Bank president David Malpass said in a statement last week, “a deep debt reduction of 45% in net present value (NPV) terms… is essential”.

Bondholders have previously expressed dissatisfaction with being left out of early restructuring negotiations, including over assumptions in the DSA.

A ‘super bond’, where old bonds are combined into one new one, is also possible, Morgan Stanley said, setting out a $52 recovery value from a hypothetical seven-year maturity, with a 20% principal haircut, a 50% reduction in missed payments and a 5% coupon from 2026.

Currently, Zambia’s 2022, 2024 and 2027 bonds are trading at 56.04, 58 and 57.5 cents in the dollar respectively, according to MarketAxess data.

Previous articleNo sacred cow in the fight against corruption – Mwenye

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia bond restructuring losses to be more than expected, ‘super bond’ possible – Morgan Stanley

Reuters reports that Investor losses after the restructuring of Zambia's three defaulted Eurobonds are likely to be greater than...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to delay the payment of the first Eurobond due this month

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Zambian government is talking to its bondholders about postponing Eurobond payments due to the ongoing debt restructuring. The first Eurobond, worth 750 million US...
Read more

IMF Deal: Cry, My Beloved Zambia, the conditions are heartless

Economy Chief Editor - 55
By Grieve Chelwa The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published the conditions attached to the newly agreed programme with the Zambian government. The conditions are...
Read more

IBA begins to engage public on broadcasting services

Economy Support Editor - 1
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has started engaging the public on public broadcasting services in selected districts of North-western province The engagements are aimed at helping improve compliance in licensing...
Read more

Technology can transform Zambia’s economy-Mutati

Economy Support Editor - 3
Government says a number of interventions are being implemented towards enhancing the digital transformation in the country. ZANIS reports that Minister of Technology and Science,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.