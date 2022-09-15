TP Mazembe collected their first win of their fortnigh- long training camp in Zambia after beating FAZ Super League side Prison Leopards in a friendly game on Wednesday in Ndola.

The DR Congo league champions beat Leopards 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Soze Zemanga put Mazembe ahead in the 28th minute to give them a one-nil halftime lead and Wilfrid Nkaya scored the final goal in the 69th minute.

The win came four days after Mazembe began their camp with a 1-0 loss to Kabwe Warriors just across town at the Trade Fair Grounds on September 10.

Mazembe have another confirmed friendly date against Zesco United on September 20 at Levy Stadium.