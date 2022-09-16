9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 16, 2022
Councils in Northern Province warned, you risk reduced CDF if not managed well

By Chief Editor
Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu has called on local authorities to fully utilize the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Mpundu urged councils to ensure that information about the CDF reaches people who are meant to benefit from the money.

He was addressing councils during a workshop for local authorities and district administration officers organized by action Aid Zambia.

He said councils have a lot of responsibilities hence the need for officers to work hard.

He said some councils in the province have not been utilizing the funds and further warned that culprits would be given less in their next allocation

“I would like to see a situation where the councils that fail to utilize the funds are given less in the next budget while their friends who use the funds well are given more,” said Mr. Mpundu.

And speaking earlier ActionAid Zambia country Director Nalucha Ziba expressed concern with some gaps that have been spotted in the utilization of the CDF which should be addressed.

Ms. Ziba stressed that correct information has not reached people for them to fully participate in the utilization of the funds.

She said ActionAid Zambia is advocating for the popularization of the service charters to help councils inform the public on their functions.

ActionAid Zambia held a meeting with Kasama, Senga hill, Mbala, and Mpulungu councils to orient them on the service charters.

Previous articleBETUZ challenge ECZ to enforce stiffer punishment on forgery of school results

