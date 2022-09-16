9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 16, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HIgh Court denies the state to stay the suspension of the by-elections

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Feature Politics HIgh Court denies the state to stay the suspension of the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka High Court has however quashed the State’s application for leave to appeal against the suspension of the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections. The Court has further denied an application by the state to stay the suspension of the by-elections.

On Tuesday this week, the Lusaka High Court suspended the Kwacha and Kabushi Parliamentary by-elections following the application by two former parliamentarians Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo.

Mr. Malanji and Mr. Lusambo of the Patriotic Front (PF) contended that unless the by-elections were suspended, they would suffer prejudice.

However, the State has been granted leave to refer to the Constitutional Court some questions in the matter where Patriotic Front (PF) Kwacha Member of parliament Joseph Malanji and his Kabushi counterpart Bowman Lusambo have petitioned the rejection of their nomination papers.

The High Court is therefore today expected to hear Mr. Lusambo’s and Mr. Malanji’s petition and deliver the ruling on Tuesday next week.

On the other hand, in the application to raise constitutional issues on the petition, the state has contended that the High Court has no jurisdiction to determine Constitutional matters.

Earlier, Mr Malanji through his lawyers Makebi Zulu and Tutwa Ngulube submitted that the by-elections should be suspended to ensure justice in the matter.

“The petitioners will aver that the constitution clearly states that challenging the nomination is within seven days of the close of the nomination and that the court shall hear the case within 21 days of its lodgment and the process shall be completed at least 30 days before a general election,” he stated.

He insisted that they are eligible to contest the by-elections following the Constitutional Court judgement which clearly stated that nullification is not disqualification.

“That postponing the by-elections for Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies is necessary to ensure a free and fair election following the said judgement of the court advised on the need to avoid interpreting the constitution in a way that undermines the true purpose of the Constitutional provisions,” he said.

The duo urged the court to dismiss the preliminary issues raised by the State for lack of merit.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesh had submitted that the High Court has no jurisdiction to determine the petition in the absence of any challenge of the nomination of candidates for the two constituencies in line with Article 52(4) of the constitution (Amendment) Act no.2 of 2016.

Mr Kabesha argued that the court has no jurisdiction to interpret the constitution in relation to Article 128(1)(a) of the constitution (Amendment) Act no.2 of 2016.

Previous articleZambia’s Foreign Policy being dictated by by the thinking of Anglo’s Brenthurst Foundation and Gregg Mills

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

HIgh Court denies the state to stay the suspension of the by-elections

The Lusaka High Court has however quashed the State’s application for leave to appeal against the suspension of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Changala says DPP is under siege as Siyunyi says her life is under threat

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
Human rights defender Brebner Changala says Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi has been unfairly treated. And Ms. Siyunyi says her life is in danger...
Read more

Lubinda questions HH’s prudence to go campaigning and chides ECZ for secretly printing the ballot papers

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
Acting President of the Patriotic Front Given Lubinda has question the prudence of Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to President Hichilema to go and campaign...
Read more

UPND must stop interfering with the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia -GBM

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
THE UPND must stop interfering with the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) because it will backfire on them as they will...
Read more

HH warns against illegal allocation of land in Kitwe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has called for an immediate end to the rampant illegal allocation of land in Kitwe's Kafue Park residential area. The President...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.