Mbewe:Arrows Ready For Agosto

Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has declared his side ready for Sunday’s away CAF Champions League match against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in Luanda.

Arrows, who lost the first leg match to Agosto by 1-0, travelled to Angola on Friday morning ahead of the preliminary round return match.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka before departure, Mbewe said Arrows have prepared well for the return match.

“The team is ready. We have prepared so well for the return leg against Agosto,” Mbewe said.

He insisted the Airmen are still in contention to advance to the next round of the CAF club competition.

“We know that we are 1-0 down. I know we lost at home but we know that we are still in contention and we know the task ahead of us. I think we are ready and we just go to Angola to go and fight and be able to qualify for the next round.”

Mbewe hinted that Arrows plans to attack cautiously against Agosto.

“We know that we are down so for us to qualify we need to attack, score goals and but we don’t need to allow any goal,” he said.

Previous articleCouncils in Northern Province warned, you risk reduced CDF if not managed well

