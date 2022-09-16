9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 16, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Sean Tembo described President Hakainde Hichilema as a shallow-minded president

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Feature Politics Sean Tembo described President Hakainde Hichilema as a shallow-minded president
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Sean Tembo has described President Hakainde Hichilema as a shallow-minded president after the president told voters on the Copperbelt that Government can only deliver development when they elect a United party for National Development candidate.

Speaking when he appeared on Radio Ichengelo three days ago, the President said that the only way his government can deliver development to the people of Kwacha and Kabushi is if they vote for UPND candidates.

Posting on his Facebook page, Mr Tembo said that the remarks by the president are not only an affront to democracy but exemplify the extent to which Mr Hichilema is a shallow-minded President.

Mr Tembo said that the President should be reminded that the money which his government uses to take development to the people is contributed by taxpayers of different political affiliations including those from PeP, UPND, PF, Socialist etcetera and added that the President has no right to segregate against constituencies that are held by opposition MPs.

“Mr. Hichilema should be further reminded that the Zambian people have a right to affiliate with a political party of their choice without fear of persecution or reprisals. President Hichilema must immediately withdraw his threats of reprisals which he issued against the people of Kwacha and Kabushi. Going forward, the President should desist from issuing shallow-minded statements,’ concluded the statement.

Recently Mr Tembo was slapped with the offence of Hate Speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia after spending five days in police cells.

However, Police Spokesperson Rae Haamonga said that the police should not be blamed for Mr Tembo’s prolonged detention because they wanted to charge him but he insisted that his lawyer needed to be present.

He said the police obliged but up to then his legal counsel had not appeared making it difficult because they did not want to abrogate the law.

“We wanted to charge Mr Tembo but he told us that he needed his lawyer to be present so we waited and up to now nothing has come up,” he said.

Previous articleHIgh Court denies the state to stay the suspension of the by-elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Sean Tembo described President Hakainde Hichilema as a shallow-minded president

President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Sean Tembo has described President Hakainde Hichilema as a shallow-minded president...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HIgh Court denies the state to stay the suspension of the by-elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Lusaka High Court has however quashed the State’s application for leave to appeal against the suspension of the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections....
Read more

Changala says DPP is under siege as Siyunyi says her life is under threat

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
Human rights defender Brebner Changala says Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi has been unfairly treated. And Ms. Siyunyi says her life is in danger...
Read more

Lubinda questions HH’s prudence to go campaigning and chides ECZ for secretly printing the ballot papers

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
Acting President of the Patriotic Front Given Lubinda has question the prudence of Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to President Hichilema to go and campaign...
Read more

UPND must stop interfering with the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia -GBM

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
THE UPND must stop interfering with the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) because it will backfire on them as they will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.