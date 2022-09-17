9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 17, 2022
General News
HH to attend the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to New York to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations (UN), General Assembly, from 18th to 22nd September 2022.

The President is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the High-level General Debate in New York on 21st September 2022.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.

This is contained in a statement to the media  signed by Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the President will participate in several high-level meetings, including:

  • The 2022 SDG Moment
  • Transforming Education Summit
  • High-Level Leaders’ Dialogue Meeting
  • Climate Finance Dialogue.

Additionally, the President is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General; Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund Managing Director; Mr. David Malpass, World Bank President, and Ms. Samantha Power, United States Agency for International Development Administrator.

In line with the Government’s commitment to continue creating and fostering meaningful partnerships that will bolster the Zambian economy, Mr. Hichilema will also attend the Zambia Investor Forum, US-Africa Business Forum.

In the meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, Mr Hichilema will, among other issues, outline the steps Zambia has taken to carve its path to economic recovery in line with the aspirations of the people.

The President will use these high-level engagements with strategic partners to continue to highlight the socio-economic interventions that Zambia has employed in the last one year, to stabilize and restore the economy and the path ahead.

Mr Hicfhilema has continued to reiterate government’s objective of transforming the country into an industrialised nation in order to unlock economic opportunities that will spur inclusive development, employment and improved livelihoods for Zambians.

The President is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements in New York.

