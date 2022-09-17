The government says the country’s participation at the just-ended Gov-tech Conference in South Africa will go a long way in realizing its dream of becoming a communication hub in the region.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says the partnership is key towards achieving enhanced knowledge, and experience, and sharing the vision of digital transformation and service delivery.

He said only innovative ways to finance digital infrastructure will help boost the Information Technology sector. The minister said this at the conclusion of this year’s Gov-Tech 2022 Conference held in South Africa, which attracted more than 2000 delegates.

“We came to South Africa to forge partnerships. We came here to talk and engage with the rest of Africa by sharing experiences and best practices.

“ At the end of the day, we must begin to collaborate with each other. We must begin to invest in each other,” Mr Mutati said. And his Permanent Secretary, Brilliant Habeenzu said it is important that Zambia is represented at such high-level meetings to share ideas.

Dr Habeenze said the high-level meeting brings different stakeholders together to share experiences that involve the ICT sector. “Zambia’s participation in such meetings is important as the country works towards becoming one of the best in information and technology, “ he said.

The Conference was designed to stimulate and generate debate and discussion with different stakeholders ranging from international and local speakers.

Expert presentations were done by key stakeholders in the industry through which delegates engaged on innovative solutions that can be deployed to support public service delivery.

The roundtable concluded that the Government and communities must ensure that ICT must complement, enrich, and transform education for the better. This is according to a statement made available to media, by First Secretary Press Zambia High Commission Pretoria Tamara Nyirenda.