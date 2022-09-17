9.5 C
Zimba youths welcome govt’s plan to employ 3000 police officers

By Chief Editor
The government’s plan to employ 3,000 police officers has elated a number of youths in Zimba Town, Southern Province.

Among the elated youths is Golden Mwenda who says the new dawn government attaches job creation to empowering young people in the country.

ZANIS reports Mr. Mwenda saying in an interview that the many unemployed youths in the area are gratified by the Head of State’s approach of prioritizing interests of young people first.

“I received the news of employing 3,000 police officers with both hands. The new dawn administration has demonstrated political will to addressing challenges faced by us young people.

“ This is commendable that more youths will be absorbed in the civil service,” he said

His counterpart , Mary Hatembo, said in a separate interview that President Hichilema’s new dawn administration should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians.

Ms. Hatembo cited that government has employed in the country’s history employed the highest number of the unemployed since assuming power last year.

“In just a year, the UPND government has employed 41,000 people. What more when clinches five years: how many people will be employed?” she said.

Recently, Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Ambrose Lufuma revealed that government will recruit 3,000 police officers before the end of this year.

Mr. Lufuma has assured the nation that the recruitment exercise would be decentralized and transparent similarly to the recent teacher and health workers exercise was conducted.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema calls for mutual cooperation

