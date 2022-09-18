9.5 C
Feature Politics
HH’s pressure on ECZ and Judiciary will destroy the two institutions’ credibility

By Chief Editor
Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has warned that the pressure being put on the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) and the judiciary to give President Hakainde Hichilema what he wants will destroy the credibility of the two institutions.

Posting on his Facebook page, Dr M’membe further warned that when people lose faith in the electoral process, they resort to voting with their blood and this may not be what Mr Hichilema is seeking but will be the consequence, the result of his decisions and actions.

Dr M’membe said that President Hichilema is putting the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the judiciary under a lot of pressure to do things his way, to give him what he wants. This is destroying the credibility of the Electoral Commission of Zambia. And we all know what happens when people lose faith in the electoral process. They resort to voting with their blood. This may not be what Mr Hichilema is seeking but will be the consequence, the result of his decisions and actions.

“There’s no doubt that Mr Hichilema is putting a lot of unnecessary pressure on the courts with unjustified litigations, by refusing to accept unfavourable court judgments and move on.

“When and where will Mr Hichilema’s determination to block Mr Bowman Lusambo and Mr Joseph Malanji from being candidates in the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections end? Is this what Mr Hichilema meant by his use of the idiom “come rain, come sunshine” the elections will be held in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies.

“He may in the end get what he wants but in what state will that victory of his leave the credibility, and public trust of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the judiciary?

“Again, let’s not forget that the exercise of power must be a constant practice of self-limitation and modesty,” he concluded

