Nkana on Sunday suffered their third successive league defeat of the season after handing Chambishi its first win of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Chambishi visited Nkana Stadium in Kitwe today seeking to end a four-match losing start to the new season and their wish came true.

Chambishi beat Nkana 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe just a week after Nchanga Rangers luckily beat hosts Chambishi 1-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Andy Boyeli put Chambishi ahead in the 27th minute to see them take a one-nil half-time lead.

But Nkana fought back and equalised in the 51st minute through Tresor Mbangi during a promising period by the hosts.

However, Chambishi striker Chabala Kasanda stunned the Nkana Stadium crowd with the game-winner in the 58th minute.

Chambishi’s first league win was dampened by Boyeli’s sending off in the 74th minutes for receiving a second yellow card.

Nkana is 15th with 4 points from five games, Chambishi is just below them on 3 points after Sunday’s game.

The result also saw Chambishi extend their dominance over Nkana to three consecutive league victories following last season’s back-to-back 1-0 results.

Meanwhile, at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, two unbeaten sides in the 2022/23 campaign shared the spoils when hosts Forest Rangers and Green Buffaloes finished 0-0.

Fourth placed Buffaloes and Forest who are 5th are tied on 9 points, two points behind leaders Prison Leopards and one behind Power Dynamos and Nchanga Rangers.