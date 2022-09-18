Red Arrows has made a preliminary stage exit from the CAF Champions League after drawing 1-1 away to Primeiro de Agosto in Luanda on Sunday.

Arrows bow out 2-1 on aggregate to their Angolan opponents who advance to next months pre group stage while Chisi Mbewe’s side now return home to focus solely on their domestic obligations.

Arrows started off on a promising note when Ricky Banda out the visitors ahead in the 7th minute.

But Agosto made the job difficult and it took just eight minutes after Arrows goal for that to happen when striker Mawiya Jiresse equallised.

The situation now leaves Zesco United as Zambia’s sole representative in continental football this season.

Zesco’s campaign begins in October when they face Royal AM of South Africa in the second phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.