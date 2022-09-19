Chipolopolo Zambia is en route to West Africa for this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali in Bamako.

Part of the home-based players summoned plus call-ups from South Africa, DR Congo and Tanzania left Lusaka on Monday afternoon for Bamako where they will be joined by their European-based counterparts.

But missing from the team are three players who are all ruled out due to injuries.

They are striker Lameck Banda of Serie A club Lecce including midfielders Lubambo Musonda of Horsens in Denmark and Rally Bwalya from Amazulu in South Africa.

“Unfortunately, we have Lubambo and Lameck out but that is why we called several players so I can only wish them a quick recovery and hope to have them in the next camp,” Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone said.

Zambia will face Mali on September 23 and September 26 in the final friendly window of the year before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that will run from November.

“Everyone is aware that we are preparing for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers next year (In March) so we cannot just let the boys rest during the two weeks FIFA window,” Sichone said.

“It is a good thing Mali has accepted to play Zambia. I hope everyone understands the importance and they are ready and to show they are ready to play for the country.”

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United, RSA)

DEFENDERS: Benedict Chepeshi, Allan Kapila (both Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Miguel Chaiwa (BSC Young Boys, Switzerland), Frankie Musonda (Ayr United, Scotland), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS: Clatous Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland, Denmark), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco United), Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos), Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune United, RSA), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens, Sweden), Enock Mwepu (Brighton, England), Kings Kangwa (Red Star Belgrade-Serbia)

STRIKERS: Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester City, England), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia)