Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo, has urged church leaders in the region to come up with business proposals and apply for Constituency Development Funds (CDF) loans that will help the church grow financially.

Mr. Matambo said churches can open up businesses using loans from CDF and from the small and medium enterprise empowerment component under the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).He said the funds will add up to the country’s economy and also help families and churches in various communities to be stable financially.

The Minister said this during a church service at Glory Worship Ministries International in Lubuto township in Ndola yesterday.

He said cooperatives which have good projects are being given funds amounting to K40 ,000 to start up businesses hence the need for community members to also apply for such loans.

And Mr. Matambo has disclosed that the Constituency Development Funds for Kabushi constituency is still in the Ndola City Council account awaiting approval of projects to be undertaken in the constituency.

“There are a lot of projects that people can apply for which include bursaries for skills training for the youths as well as empowerment for the women and youths hence the need for the people to apply and benefit,” he said.

And Glory Worship Ministries International Bishop, Amos Kanyankula, said the church members have already formed cooperatives and applied for (CDF) under Kabushi constituency but no response has been made yet.

Bishop Kanyankula said the people are still waiting for the approval and release of the CDF in Kabushi.

He has meanwhile thanked the government for restoring peace in the country by banning senseless caderism especially in public places such as markets and bus stations.

He explained that some cadres used to terrorise the church by trying to encroach on its land but he fought through until government removed them.