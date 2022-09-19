9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 19, 2022
General News
Government to continue employing Health Professionals in a phased manner

The government has said that it will continue with the employment of health practitioners in a phased manner.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says government is fully aware human resource gap under the health sector adding that it is at the core of President Hakainde Hichilema to bridge the gap for smooth delivery of health care services.

Mr. Mweetwa points out that the recent recruitment of 11,200 health workers is a beginning as government wishes to continue employing in a phased manner.

The minister said this during the 71st and 11th graduation ceremony for Registered Nurses, Midwives and Biomedical Laboratory technologists respectively at Chikankata College of nursing and Biological Sciences, Saturday.

He has however, appealed to the graduates not to get frustrated as they wait to be recruited.

Meanwhile, Chikankata College of nursing principal tutor Zondiwe Ndalande appealed to government to quickly find places to deploy the graduates whiles their minds are still fresh.

Ms. Ndalande said the longer period of waiting affects health practitioners as they tend to forget what they have learnt in college.

And the Salvation Army, proprietor the two learning institutions, have assure government of continued training of health staff for line with aspirations of government.

