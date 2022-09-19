Justice minister Mulambo Haimbe yesterday arrived in Britain ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

UK Department for International Trade Minister Jesse Norman received President Hakainde Hichilema’s special representative Milambo Haimbe today at Lancaster House to sign the book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Honourable Haimbe expressed Zambia’s grief and commiseration to the British people over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Monarch died last week aged 96 and is set to be buried at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, one of her favourite homes and where many royals have been laid to rest before her.

Her funeral today will be one of the largest gatherings of heads of state and government in one place in British history and up to 4 billion people worldwide are anticipated to witness the funeral on television and other platforms.

Over the weekend, President Hakainde Hichilema flew to New York, US and said that his trip to New York is one of its continued efforts meant to build a good reputation for the country.

Mr Hichilema said building a good reputation for the country is one of the agendas his administration has set.

The head of state said this at Kenneth Kaunda international airport prior to his flight to New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations general assembly ( UNGA).

The President observed that in today’s world, no country can live in isolation adding that through relations and interactions with other country’s helps in developing other countries.

He said that this channel will continue so that the country’s wealth, peace, security and stability can translate into economic growth and trade investment.

Mr Hichilema said meetings with investors have been lined up in a bit to market the country for economic development.

The plain carrying the Head of State and his entourage among them being First Lady Mutinta and Justice minister Haimbe Mulambo.

And President Hichilema said that Trade and investments is what will rebuild the economy and in turn provide meaningful jobs for our citizens.

Mr Hichilema on his Facebook page maintain that this is the new dawn government’s goal and priority.

“ This is our goal, responsibility and priority which underpins out foreign engagement. Like we have stated before, our travels are targeted and our agenda is clear and that is to unlock the economy that was acutely damaged after years of reckless borrowing and unbridled corruption by the previous administration, “ he says.

The President is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the High level General Debate in New York on 21st September, 2022.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is: A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the President will participate in several high-level meetings, including:

the 2022 SDG Moment , Transforming Education Summit; High-Level Leaders’ Dialogue Meeting and Climate Finance Dialogue.

The Republican President is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General; Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund Managing Director; Mr. David Malpass, World Bank President, and Ms. Samantha Power, United States Agency for International Development Administrator.

In line with the Government’s commitment to continue creating and fostering meaningful partnerships that will bolster the Zambian economy, Mr. Hichilema will also attend the Zambia Investor Forum, US-Africa Business Forum.