Here are some selected briefs on how Chipolopolo call-ups fared for their respective clubs over the weekend.

=ITALY

Midfielder Lameck Banda was substituted in the 78th minute on Friday in 15th placed Lecce’s 2-1 away win over number 13 side Salernitana.

=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa was not picked for Young Boys Swiss Cup trip to Stade Lausanne where they won 1-0 on Saturday.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Rally Bwalya is still on the recovery path and missed Sunday’s 0-0 away draw at champions and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata remains sidelined with an injury and missed Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Stellenbosch.

Midfielder Roderick Kabwe was substituted at halftime.



=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 75th minute of Djurgarden’s 3-0 home win over IFK Gutenberg on Sunday but this time was not on target following his midweek exploits in Europe.

=CROATIA

Midfielder Prince Mumba was an unused substitute in Istra’s 2-2 away draw at Hadjuk Split.



=DENMARK

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the 89 minutes in Horsens’ 1-0 home win over Nordsjaelland on Friday.

-Midtjylland:

Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 83rd minute of Midtylland’s 2-1 home win over FC Copenhagen on Sunday.



=SERBIA

Red Star Belgrade was back to winning back at home following their midweek European loss in Turkey.

They beat Napredak 1-0 on Sunday in a match midfielder Kings Kangwa came off the bench in the 60th minute.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Dundee United.

-Ayr United: Ayr suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in a 3-2 away loss to defender Frankie Musonda’s former club Raith Rovers.

Musonda played the full 90 minutes for Ayr who drop to second only on goal difference after losing to 6th placed Raith.

=ENGLAND

Leicester City: Patson Daka started for Leicester in Saturday’s 6-2 away loss to Tottenham before being substituted in the 74th minute without a goal.