Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has embarked on the construction of a modern mini-hospital worth over K 11 million in Chief Simamba of the Bagande people of Siavonga Town, Southern Province.

ZRA Board Chairperson Gloria Magombo says the Authority through the Zambezi Valley Development Fund ( ZVDF ) will spend over K 11 million for the construction works of the health including purchase of medical equipment and other auxiliary services.

Dr. Magombo, who is also Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary, said this during the laying of the foundation stone at the site.

Chief Simambo of the Bagande people of Siavonga District was among the many figures who witnessed the event.

“ The ( ZRA ) board through the Zambezi Valley Development Fund will continue implementing various developmental projects in the social sectors as way of mitigating and ameliorating the suffering of the people displaced to pave way for the construction of the Kariba Dam, “ she said.

And Chief Simamba of the Bagande people of Siavonga District in Southern Province has called for an “Investment Indaba” with all investors in Chiefdom to discuss sustainable development.

Chief Simamba bemoaned the low contribution of investors operating in his chiefdom in participating in developmental activities through “Social Corporate Responsibility Programmes (CSRP).

The traditional leader said this in a speech read for him by a representative, Phanuel Simamba, stressing that all investors in his chiefdom should emulate Zambezi River Authority’s gesture of ploughing back in the communities in which it has a presence.

Siavonga Member of Parliament, Darius Mulunda, Zambia’s Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Francesca Zyambo, Siavonga District Commissioner and other senior government officials, ZRA board members attended the function.