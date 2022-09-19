9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 19, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Zambezi River Authority to Construct an K 11 million mini-hospital in Siavonga Town

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Zambezi River Authority to Construct an K 11 million mini-hospital in Siavonga...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has embarked on the construction of a modern mini-hospital worth over K 11 million in Chief Simamba of the Bagande people of Siavonga Town, Southern Province.

ZRA Board Chairperson Gloria Magombo says the Authority through the Zambezi Valley Development Fund ( ZVDF ) will spend over K 11 million for the construction works of the health including purchase of medical equipment and other auxiliary services.

Dr. Magombo, who is also Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary, said this during the laying of the foundation stone at the site.

Chief Simambo of the Bagande people of Siavonga District was among the many figures who witnessed the event.

“ The ( ZRA ) board through the Zambezi Valley Development Fund will continue implementing various developmental projects in the social sectors as way of mitigating and ameliorating the suffering of the people displaced to pave way for the construction of the Kariba Dam, “ she said.

And Chief Simamba of the Bagande people of Siavonga District in Southern Province has called for an “Investment Indaba” with all investors in Chiefdom to discuss sustainable development.

Chief Simamba bemoaned the low contribution of investors operating in his chiefdom in participating in developmental activities through “Social Corporate Responsibility Programmes (CSRP).

The traditional leader said this in a speech read for him by a representative, Phanuel Simamba, stressing that all investors in his chiefdom should emulate Zambezi River Authority’s gesture of ploughing back in the communities in which it has a presence.

Siavonga Member of Parliament, Darius Mulunda, Zambia’s Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Francesca Zyambo, Siavonga District Commissioner and other senior government officials, ZRA board members attended the function.

Previous articleGovernment to continue employing Health Professionals in a phased manner

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambezi River Authority to Construct an K 11 million mini-hospital in Siavonga Town

Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has embarked on the construction of a modern mini-hospital worth over K 11 million...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Two killed in an accident in Itezhi-Tezhi

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Two people have died on the spot, while another is battling for his life in the hospital, after a fatal accident on the Itezhi-Tezhi...
Read more

Zimba youths welcome govt’s plan to employ 3000 police officers

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The government’s plan to employ 3,000 police officers has elated a number of youths in Zimba Town, Southern Province. Among the elated youths...
Read more

Councils in Northern Province warned, you risk reduced CDF if not managed well

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu has called on local authorities to fully utilize the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Mr Mpundu urged councils to...
Read more

Government bemoans lack of diversification in Northwestern

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi has bemoaned low diversification by farmers in the region. Colonel Katambi says the development is serious as it...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.