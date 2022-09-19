9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 19, 2022
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Zambia has lost the number one copper exporter hegemony to DRC

By Chief Editor
55 views
3
Columns Zambia has lost the number one copper exporter hegemony to DRC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Edward Chisanga

It began with whispers, speculation and gossip, that Zambia was losing global competitiveness of exports of copper to DRC. That speculation has transmogrified into reality. I’m no expert on copper production processes and quantities. Others are. On September 8, I read an article by Chimwemwe Mwanza, “DRC is now the continent’s biggest copper producing nation by volume.” And I’m sure there’re other experts and even national statistics confirming and converting the speculation into facts.

As my expertise is limited to global, regional and bilateral trade, I compliment Chimwemwe’s excellent revelation with what I know about the two countries’ competitive rivalry for continental hegemony in exports of the same. Using Unctadstat data, I confirm that DRC has overtaken Zambia in global exports of copper as shown in Figure 1 below. It’s simple logic: DRC is producing more, therefore, it is exporting more given that the product is produced largely for export.

A decade ago, Zambia led DRC in exports of copper to the world by wide absolute values. For example, when Zambia exported about $7 billion in 2014, shown in Figure 1 below, DRC exported less than $2 billion. The significant shift began in 2018 when DRC assumed control with Zambia trailing behind for the first time in the last fifteen years, the period I’m aware of. Why this happened is a question for new leaders to answer and reverse. We can mix with DRC but we must not forget about global and even regional competitiveness and why outcompeting others must be Zambia’s objective number one.

Export markets are mainly in Asia and Europe

The main export markets for the two neighboring competitors are mainly Asia and Europe as shown in Table 1 below. In 2021, DRC exported copper worth $7.7 billion to Asia compared to Zambia’s $4.0 billion. While Europe continues to be Zambia’s key market, it is not for DRC. Equally, while Africa remains a significant market for DRC, for Zambia, it is not.

Table 1: DRC/Zambia’s global export markets of copper in $millions

 2021

DRC

Zambia
World

10,066

8,233
Africa

1,611

272
Americas

208

30
Asia

7,702

4,093
Europe

546

3,838

Source: Unctadstat

But who dominates world exports of copper?

The myth by many Zambians may be that Africa is the largest exporter of copper beating Chile. At school, I learnt about only Chile and Zambia as major producers and exporters. Even prior to writing this article, this week, my perception was the same as is for many Zambians who think that Zambia is one of the largest producers and exporters. Amazingly, statistics show unsung heroes like Asia, Europe and Americas shown in Figure 2 below with Africa at the bottom with only US$24 billion exports, largely coming from DRC and Zambia.

Concluding

Indeed, the repeated song, “We have many natural resources to develop from, from within Zambia or Africa” is being challenged by these statistics showing strong competition of ownership of copper. The many countries in Asia producing copper make it competitively difficult for African countries like Zambia and DRC to impose policies to foreign investors. What happens when you impose and they go to Asia? Finally, one hopes that with improved policies and hard work, Zambia will soon recapture its hegemony in the production and export of copper from DRC. It’s mind-boggling to understand how Zambia surrendered its supremacy.

Previous articleZambezi River Authority to Construct an K 11 million mini-hospital in Siavonga Town

3 COMMENTS

  1. This is just the beginning…just wait til IMF is done with Zambia…there will be no copper left …meanwhile South Africa is in the dark no Electricity…..this is what happens when corruption gets out of hand and you busy making deals with white Cartels…bazungu wants to buy ESKOM for peanuts and soon they’re coming for ZESCO

  2. That isn’t a statistic to lament about. Our thrust should be to be a leading exporter of copper products. We need more copper processing plants and it’s good that Neelkant had joined ZAMEFA in the electric cable manufacture but we need to go further than that. By the way, does the DRC own that copper? They don’t just like we don’t as well.

  3. Just pay attention what’s happening in South Africa….the next Zimbabwe…and watch what will happen to Zambia …South Africa has a Western World puppet Ramaphosa in office and Zambia has chief Western world puppet in office HH…….Our natural resources will be looted freely and ZESCO will end up in the hands of bazungu…remember what happened to ZAMTEL…..I applied for 3 phase underground electricity connection and ZESCO is not giving me any quotation apparently they’re waiting for IMF to give them the new tariffs and completely remove all subsidies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 3

Zambia has lost the number one copper exporter hegemony to DRC

By Edward Chisanga It began with whispers, speculation and gossip, that Zambia was losing global competitiveness of exports of copper...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The IMF Bailout Loan is Here: What Next?

Columns Chief Editor - 3
By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. During campaigns, Hakainde Hichilema made a solemn promise to the Zambian people that if he is elected...
Read more

Open Letter to President on Problems in UPND

Columns Chief Editor - 14
By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst Warm and fraternal greetings! The results coming out of Luangwa are obviously painful and disappointing....
Read more

The Scourge of Sodomy and The Weak Legal System in Zambia

Columns Chief Editor - 4
By David Chishimba President - Association of Unemployed Youths. Youth Activist. I could hardly hold back my tears when i was listening to an audio...
Read more

Zambia’s Foreign Policy being dictated by the thinking of Anglo’s Brenthurst Foundation and Gregg Mills

Columns Chief Editor - 12
By Fred M'membe PURSUING AN ANGLO FOREIGN POLICY Too many important things in our country today are being dictated by the thinking of Anglo's Brenthurst...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.