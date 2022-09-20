Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha has called for the prudent utilisation of water bodies that the country is endowed with.

Mr. Mposha says Government has an ambitious plan of ensuring that every Zambian has access to clean and safe drinking water.

He says it is the duty of all Zambians to make sure that they protect the rivers, lakes and all other bodies that the country is blessed with to avoid losing such resources.

The Minister said this in Livingstone in a speech read on his behalf by Southern Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Namani Monze during a one day stakeholder engagement on the Zambezi Transboundary water resource management.

And Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) Country Director Nachilala Nkombo says countries with shared water bodies need to come up with measures aimed at reducing conflicts on the usage and utilisation of such resources.

Ms. Nkombo cited the Zambezi River Authority as one key institution that was established to protect the interest of the Zambian and Zimbabwean Governments when it comes to the utilisation of the waters on the Zambezi River.

Present in the workshop was Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya of Kazungula District who appealed for sensitisation of his subjects in the need to preserve streams in his chiefdoms.