The Child Protection Committee in conjunction with the Victim Support Unit in Chasefu District are searching for a 22 year-old-man who has eloped with a 13-old-girl he has married.

Boyd Soko of Jamu village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area is said to have taken a 13-year old girl as wife with the consent of her father who received K1, 500 as bride price.

This happened between September 10 and 14, 2022 but the father later changed his mind and reported the matter to Emusa Police on September 15, 2022 following a misunderstanding his new in-laws.

Yesterday, a team of District Child Protection Committee, in conjunction with victim support unit, swung into action to search for the suspect and rescue the girl.

The committee later picked up the father to the juvenile and the grandmother to the man.

The duo were warned and cautioned at Emusa Police post before being released and are also alleged to have initiated the disappearance of the young couple.

Child Protection Committee Chairperson Diana Lupiya, who yesterday led a team to investigate the matter, expressed dismay at the growing tendency among some parents who are promoting child marriages even when they know that the practice is illegal.

Ms. Lupiya, who is also District Administrative Officer, was also not happy that the family to the 22-year-old man assisted him to flee with the minior.

She has since warned that the law will visit all perpetrators of early marriages to set as an example to would be offenders.

Ms. Lupiya has further called for intensified community sensitisation along the border area where perpetrators of sex offences, including marrying young girls, are suspected to find refuge.

And District Social Welfare Officer Ozias Banda has implored people in Chasefu to be focused and educate their children if they were to become responsible citizens.

Mr. Banda stated that the chain of poverty can be broken in families if people educate their children.