9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Bikes banned from ferrying Mutomolo Ceremony patrons in Nakonde

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Bikes banned from ferrying Mutomolo Ceremony patrons in Nakonde
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Motor bike riders in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province have been banned from ferrying people to the palace during the Mutomolo Traditional Ceremony of the Namwanga people.

The Mutomolo Traditional Ceremony Committee Chairperson, George Sinkala, said the pronouncement was made in order to maintain order at the ceremony which is scheduled to take this weekend on 24th September, 2022.

Mr. Sinkala, said the decision will help avoid motorcycle accidents that have been on the rise in the past.

 “No motor bikes should be driven on the roads from Kantongo going to the palace through to Chitamba on that material day,” he said.

He advised those that wish to attend the ceremony to instead opt for vehicles which will be safer to use when traveling to the palace considering that the event is likely to be attended by a large crowd.

Mr. Sinkala disclosed that the Royal Establishment has since engaged police to ensure the directive is followed adding that offenders will be brought to book.

Meanwhile, Nakonde District Cultural Affairs Officer, Kashinge Chulu, said dancers under her charge are set and ready to showcase their dancing skills at the ceremony.

Ms. Chulu further called on the general public to show up in numbers to appreciate Zambian culture and tradition which will be displayed during the event.

“We are well prepared and can hardly wait for that day. Even the dancers and other artists are ready and it would really be nice to see a lot of people coming for the ceremony. We are truly looking forward to that particular day.

Previous articleCop shoots self, wife dead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Bikes banned from ferrying Mutomolo Ceremony patrons in Nakonde

Motor bike riders in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province have been banned from ferrying people to the palace during...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Cop shoots self, wife dead

Economy Support Editor - 0
A police officer from Ndola's Chifubu police station has shot himself and his wife dead after a marital dispute. Albert Kamasumba, 29 shot his sister in-law...
Read more

Lightning kills 2 juveniles in Mwinilunga

Economy Support Editor - 0
Two male juveniles in Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province have died on the spot while two others have sustained burns after being struck by lightning during rains experienced...
Read more

Kwacha gain boosts domestic poultry trade

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Players in the poultry industry have resorted to selling their products domestically because of the continued gain of the local currency, the Kwacha. The gaining...
Read more

FQM celebrates 450 trained enterpreneurs

Economy Chief Editor - 1
By Derrick Silimina First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has trained 450 micro, small and medium enterpreneurs with business skills in Solwezi District of North-Western Province. Since 2010,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.