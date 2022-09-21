9.5 C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda clarifies the government's stance on homosexuality and LGBT

After a public outcry over the silence from the government not declaring a clear stance on the rising cases of homosexuality and sodomy in the country, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has reaffirmed that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) practice is illegal in Zambia.

Ms Kasanda who is also the Minister of Information and Media noted that the law is clear on this matter, she explained that Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises sex between men; and Section 156 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises any attempt to commit ‘unnatural offences’ prohibited under Section 155; and Section 158 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises acts of ‘gross indecency’ both between men and between women.

Ms Kasanda said that the government, therefore, warns that anyone found practicing or promoting any of the said acts is liable to prosecution in the Courts of Law.

She further said that the government wishes to restate its position on the need for citizens to uphold the moral values and principles of our society in line with the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

“The values and principles define who we are and the unique traits that bind us together as a nation, our values should, therefore, never be sacrificed at any cost,” she said

The Minister disclosed that the government also wishes to dismiss allegations by some sections of the society that it supports homosexuality, the accusations are unfair and unfounded, as the government has been consistent, before and now, in office, that it does not support LGBT.

Ms Kasanda stated that the Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies remain active and engaged in pursuing cases of LGBT whenever and wherever they are reported.

“I wish to stress that this Government has a duty to promote, protect and defend the interest of the Zambian people,” Ms Kasanda stated

Ms Kasanda has since called upon parents, the church, the traditional leadership, Non-Governmental Organisations and other stakeholders to join hands in scaling up the fight against LGBT, as this is not a fight for Government alone but for all citizens.

Meanwhile, The Ban Alcohol Activist Dr Brian Sampa who has embarked on a peaceful protest against homosexuality has been granted Police permit to proceed with the anti-gay march in a bid to raise awareness and protest against the rising cases of sodomy in the country.

The letter written by Dr Sampa to the Zambia Police Commanding Officer, Lusaka Division, with reference stating that ‘Notice of a planned protest against the rise of the unnatural act of homosexuality in Zambia’.

The approved letter from Dr Sampa is a written notice which notified the Police about the march past which will involve walking from Kafue roundabout to State House along Independence Avenue which will take place on 28th September, 2022 at 08:30 hours. It was further notified that the purpose of the walking protects herein mentioned will be to deliver a letter at State House in which they seek intervention of the Head of State in order to curb the rise of unnatural act like homosexuality.

Furthermore, it was notified that the expected number of people to be part of the protest will not exceed 40 individuals and the Office is assured of total compliance to the law.

On Friday last week the 16th of September, 2022, Dr Sampa scheduled an anti-gay march past against homosexuality, with the aim to walk from Civic Centre to State House, but the anti-gay march past was cut short after the Police stopped Dr Sampa and the team at the intersection of Longacres and the University Teaching Hospital along the Independence Avenue Road, citing that the team didn’t not obtain a Police permit that allows the march to be conducted., thus Dr Sampa and his team which included journalist where arrested and detained at Kabwata Police and were later released after being questioned.

Previous articleThere were several violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct in last week’s Luangwa Elections, says CCMG

