Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Sports
FAZ Admits Asanovic Missing in Action for Mali Frineldies

FAZ has finally confirmed that Chipolopolo Aljosa Asanovic is absent without leave for this week’s friendly duties away in Mali.

Chipolopolo left for Mali on Monday without the Croatian that left his assistant Moses Sichone to deal with pre-match departure press interviews in Lusaka.

Zambia is in Mali to play two friendlies in Bamako on September 23 and 26.

“The team is without head coach Aljosa Asanovic who has been away from duty for over one month and efforts to get him back so far have been unsuccessful,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said in a statement.

“With the Chipolopolo having many engagements and the league fully active, our expectation was that the head coach would be on station to preside over these engagements.

“FAZ will deal with the matter internally and dully keep the public informed in due course.”

Asanovic has been at his Croatian base since his last assignment in a 2023 CHAN qualifier against Mozambique on July 30.

Meanwhile, Sichone will be in charge of Chipolopolo during these weekends’ friendlies.

Previous articleBikes banned from ferrying Mutomolo Ceremony patrons in Nakonde

