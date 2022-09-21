9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Patson: We are looking forward to Mali Friendly

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Patson: We are looking forward to Mali Friendly
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patson Daka says Chipolopolo is looking forward to getting some action after four months break in this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali.

Zambia plays Mali on September 23 and 26 away in Bamako in Chipolopolo A team’s first game since they beat Comoros 2-1 in an AFCON 2023 qualifier on June 7 in Lusaka.

But the home-based B side had a busy July winning the 2023 COSAFA Cup but failing to qualify for 2023 CHAN.

“Mali is a very good side with good players and I think it is going to be a good test for us and also for our confidence,” Patson said.

“It will also give us an indication of the level that we have reached. But so far, it is going well and everyone is looking forward to the game on Friday.”

Stand-in coach Moses Sichone had an almost
full house at training in Bamako where they arrived on Tuesday.

But Evans Kangwa of Arsenal Tula in Russia and his brother Kings Kangwa Red Star Belgrade in Serbia were still in transit.

Clatous Chama of Simba SC will not be making the trip to attend to a family matter.

Previous articleMazembe beat Zesco United

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Patson: We are looking forward to Mali Friendly

Patson Daka says Chipolopolo is looking forward to getting some action after four months break in this weekend’s doubleheader...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mazembe beat Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Tuesday lost to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in their friendly game. Mazembe beat their hosts Zesco 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium...
Read more

FAZ Admits Asanovic Missing in Action for Mali Frineldies

Sports sports - 4
FAZ has finally confirmed that Chipolopolo Aljosa Asanovic is absent without leave for this week’s friendly duties away in Mali. Chipolopolo left for Mali on...
Read more

Chipolopolo Head To Mali

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo Zambia is en route to West Africa for this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali in Bamako. Part of the home-based players summoned plus call-ups...
Read more

MONDAYS PROS HIT LIST

Sports sports - 0
Here are some selected briefs on how Chipolopolo call-ups fared for their respective clubs over the weekend. =ITALY Midfielder Lameck Banda was substituted in the 78th...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.