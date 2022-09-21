Patson Daka says Chipolopolo is looking forward to getting some action after four months break in this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali.

Zambia plays Mali on September 23 and 26 away in Bamako in Chipolopolo A team’s first game since they beat Comoros 2-1 in an AFCON 2023 qualifier on June 7 in Lusaka.

But the home-based B side had a busy July winning the 2023 COSAFA Cup but failing to qualify for 2023 CHAN.

“Mali is a very good side with good players and I think it is going to be a good test for us and also for our confidence,” Patson said.

“It will also give us an indication of the level that we have reached. But so far, it is going well and everyone is looking forward to the game on Friday.”

Stand-in coach Moses Sichone had an almost

full house at training in Bamako where they arrived on Tuesday.

But Evans Kangwa of Arsenal Tula in Russia and his brother Kings Kangwa Red Star Belgrade in Serbia were still in transit.

Clatous Chama of Simba SC will not be making the trip to attend to a family matter.