9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Try To Focus on Mali Amidst Aljosa’s Absence

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Chipolopolo Try To Focus on Mali Amidst Aljosa's Absence
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo Zambia on Friday returns to action to play one of the few opponents they have never lost to.

Mali hosts Chipolopolo in Bamako on September 23 in the first of two friendly games against each other this weekend.

This is the Chipolopolo A team’s first match since beating Comoros 2-1 at home in Lusaka last June in a 2023 AFCON group stage qualifier.

But the buildup to the doubleheader has been a turbulent one after Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic boycotted his return to Zambia to prepare for the Mali trip.

Asanovic has stayed put at his home base in Croatia citing a dispute with FAZ.

However, FAZ said The Croat has been AWOL for the last month since failing to qualify Zambia for the 2023 CHAN tournament on July 30 when Mozambique beat Chipolopolo B 1-0 in Lusaka to knock them out by the same aggregate score line.

Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone will be in interim charge of the two friendlies on September 23 and 26.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo head into Friday with a good record over Mali.

Zambia has two wins and as many draws against Mali.

But Zambia heads into the game with two major doubts.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Power Dynamos midfielder Joshua Mutale are feeling under the weather with fevers and are likely to sit out Friday’s game.

Previous articleZambia To Face Holland in Women’s International Friendly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo Try To Focus on Mali Amidst Aljosa’s Absence

Chipolopolo Zambia on Friday returns to action to play one of the few opponents they have never lost to. Mali...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia To Face Holland in Women’s International Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a big women’s international friendly date against Holland. FAZ confirmed that the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup champions will face The Dutch...
Read more

Patson: We are looking forward to Mali Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka says Chipolopolo is looking forward to getting some action after four months break in this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali. Zambia plays Mali...
Read more

Mazembe beat Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Tuesday lost to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in their friendly game. Mazembe beat their hosts Zesco 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium...
Read more

FAZ Admits Asanovic Missing in Action for Mali Frineldies

Sports sports - 6
FAZ has finally confirmed that Chipolopolo Aljosa Asanovic is absent without leave for this week’s friendly duties away in Mali. Chipolopolo left for Mali on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.