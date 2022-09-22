9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

ECZ happy with increased turn-out at registration centres

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News ECZ happy with increased turn-out at registration centres
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has attributed the increase in people going to register in the continuous voter registration exercise in Chinsali and Muchinga Province as a whole to continuous sensitisation.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga, said voter education is at the centre of the commission’s operations.

Ms. Luhanga said the commission has therefore solely dedicated a voter education officer at every centre to help with sensitisation in a bid to capture as many people as possible.

She said the continuous voter registration exercise that the commission has embarked on in all the ten provincial centres is progressing on well.

Ms. Luhanga disclosed this in a telephone interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today.

She said the voter registration centre in ChinsaIi, which was performing poorly initially, has seen a rise in the number of people going for various services.

She explained that from June 1 to 31st August, 2022, the cumulative total for Chinsali stands at 186 newly registered voters, saying 112 are males and 72 females.

“The reason for us as a commission to introduce the continuous voter registration is to provide and convince those that are turning 18 years and above and those that did not have an opportunity to register as a voter to do so now before the nation goes into an election period,” she said.

Ms. Luhanga said the registration of voters is a constitutional right for every individual, who is eligible to register.

She added that it is the hope of the commission that people will take advantage of and utilise the continuous voter registration programmes that have been taken closer to them.

The ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager has since called on the media to increase the levels of sensitisation on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Ms. Luhanga said the media is key in this exercise that will see the commission register more people in all the provincial centres.

And some residents in Muchinga province are grateful to government for ensuring that the exercise is continuous.

Toana Munyenyembe of Choshi area, who recently got her voters card for the first time, has described the process as quick and comfortable.

Ms. Munyenyembe said there is less congestion at the centre and has since urged all eligible persons to ensure that they register as voters so that they can participate in any election.

“I am happy that I have registered as a voter and process is fast,” she said.

Previous articleSodomy suspects plead not guilty in Chililabombwe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ECZ happy with increased turn-out at registration centres

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has attributed the increase in people going to register in the continuous voter...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sodomy suspects plead not guilty in Chililabombwe

General News Chief Editor - 0
Two suspects who allegedly sodomized a 23-year-old Club Disk Jockey (DJ) in Chililabombwe district in the Copperbelt province have pleaded not guilty to the...
Read more

Garry Nkombo gets support from Ndola Mayor on how he is running Local Government

General News Chief Editor - 3
Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has condemned UPND youths that recently protested saying they do not want Nkombo in his current Ministry. He said...
Read more

Increased number of youths abusing alcohol, drugs irks civic leader

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
A Civic leader in Zimba district, Southern Province has expressed concern at the increased number of youths abusing alcohol and drugs in his area. UPND...
Read more

Catholic Priest Who was Brutally Murdered in Ndola Put to Rest

General News Chief Editor - 0
Catholic Priest Fr. Deodatus Kunda Mbebe, who was brutally murdered in Ndola last Saturday, has been buried at St. Theresa Mission in Ibenga Mpongwe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.