Thursday, September 22, 2022
General News
Man dies after his vehicle is hit by a Truck in Lusaka

By Chief Editor
A 32-year-old man of Lusaka has died on the spot after the Toyota Hilux he was in was hit by a truck that failed to negotiate a curve at the Airport roundabout along Great East road in Lusaka.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station received a report of a Fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred today at 07:20 hours at the Airport roundabout along Great East Road.

Paul Banda, 22 of Jack Township in Lusaka who was driving the Foden Truck registration AJC 6514 has since been detained in police custody, while the body of Luke Chipunde has been deposited in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary.

A passenger Thomas Ngomba, 35, who was with the deceased has been admitted in the hospital nursing a painful neck and left shoulder

He said involved was Mr. Banda, the now suspect who was driving his truck from West to East which had its horse extensively damaged.

Mr. Hamoonga said also involved was the deceased Mr Chipunde aged 32 of farm number 2060 in Ngwerere who was the driver of a Toyota Hilux registration number ALH 9045 white in color from North to South that was extensively damaged.

