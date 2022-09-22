Two suspects who allegedly sodomized a 23-year-old Club Disk Jockey (DJ) in Chililabombwe district in the Copperbelt province have pleaded not guilty to the charge before the Chililabombwe Magistrates court.

The two suspects Cephas Mutambo, 26 and Robson Ng’ambi, 27 took plea yesterday.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS in Ndola today by Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu.

Ms. Zulu said the matter has been adjourned to September 28, 2022, for commencement of trial.

Ms. Zulu said the two suspects are remanded in custody at Chingola Correctional facility while the third suspect identified as Kelvin is still on the run.

Facts of the matter are that on September 14, 2022, around 00:00hrs at Mukinge Guesthouse in Chililabombwe three male persons allegedly sodomized Cleophas Samukanga aged 23, a Dick Jokie (DJ) at Seal 5 Bar Square town Centre in Chililabombwe.

Ms. Zulu explained that Samukanga was sodomized by the three in a room at a guest house as they slept after a drinking spree.

Ms. Zulu said when the victim woke up, he caught Mutambo in the act in the room sodomizing him as he sustained anal pain after the incident.

Ms. Zulu said the victim reported the incident to police.