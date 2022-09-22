Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a big women’s international friendly date against Holland.

FAZ confirmed that the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup champions will face The Dutch away early next month.

Holland is number four in the World while Zambia is 80.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to announce that it has jointly organized an international friendly match with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) between the Orange Lionesses and the Copper Queens on October 6 in Breda,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

This will be Shepolopolo’s first-ever international match in Europe but Zambia’s second against a European opponent.

Holland is Zambia’s only other European opponent at senior level after they met at the delayed 2020 Olympic games in Japan in July 2021.

The Dutch beat Zambia 10-3 in an opening Group F match.

Zambia and Holland are using the date to prepare for their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup outing that Australia and New Zealand will jointly host from July 20- August 20.

Shepolopolo will be making their FIFA Women’s World Cup debut together with three other 2022 Women’s AFCON semifinals.

Nigeria, runners-up and hosts Morocco and WAFCON champions South Africa are Africa’s other FIFA Women’s World Cup representatives.