9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia To Face Holland in Women’s International Friendly

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Zambia To Face Holland in Women's International Friendly
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a big women’s international friendly date against Holland.

FAZ confirmed that the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup champions will face The Dutch away early next month.

Holland is number four in the World while Zambia is 80.  

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to announce that it has jointly organized an international friendly match with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) between the Orange Lionesses and the Copper Queens on October 6 in Breda,”  FAZ  spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a  statement.

This will be Shepolopolo’s first-ever international match in Europe but Zambia’s second against a European opponent.

Holland is Zambia’s only other European opponent at senior level after they met at the delayed 2020 Olympic games in Japan in July 2021.

The Dutch beat Zambia 10-3 in an opening Group F match.

Zambia and Holland are using the date to prepare for their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup outing that Australia and New Zealand will jointly host from July 20- August 20.

Shepolopolo will be making their FIFA Women’s World Cup debut together with three other 2022 Women’s AFCON semifinals.

Nigeria, runners-up and hosts Morocco and WAFCON champions South Africa are Africa’s other   FIFA Women’s World Cup representatives.

Previous articleStakeholders call for the discarding of negative cultural norms such as subservice

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia To Face Holland in Women’s International Friendly

Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a big women’s international friendly date against Holland. FAZ confirmed that the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Patson: We are looking forward to Mali Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka says Chipolopolo is looking forward to getting some action after four months break in this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali. Zambia plays Mali...
Read more

Mazembe beat Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Tuesday lost to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in their friendly game. Mazembe beat their hosts Zesco 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium...
Read more

FAZ Admits Asanovic Missing in Action for Mali Frineldies

Sports sports - 6
FAZ has finally confirmed that Chipolopolo Aljosa Asanovic is absent without leave for this week’s friendly duties away in Mali. Chipolopolo left for Mali on...
Read more

Chipolopolo Head To Mali

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo Zambia is en route to West Africa for this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali in Bamako. Part of the home-based players summoned plus call-ups...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.