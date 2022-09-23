The government has advised persons living with disabilities to ensure that they benefit from its various empowerment funds if they are to contribute meaningfully to development.

Provincial Cooperatives Officer Benjamin Mvula says the government is aware of the challenges facing the vulnerable in society hence it has created empowerment opportunities among them being the Constituency development fund ( CDF ) and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission ( CEEC ) grants.

He was speaking when he handed over certificates to Persons Living with Disabilities and Albinism who have successfully completed a training in Farmers Business Simulation sponsored by the German Corporation in Choma.

The Provincial Cooperatives Officer has since urged Persons Living with Disabilities and Albinism to apply for empowerment funds adding that this will not only boost their household income but also enable them to contribute to job creation.

Speaking at the same event, Kezia Mwiinga, a Trainer , explained that the training in Agri-business and financial management, among others, is meant to build the capacity of marginalised groups in order to promote , and ensure prudent use of empowerment funds.

Ms. Mwiinga noted that some Persons living with Albinism have been lured into ritual attacks due to poverty, adding that economic empowerment therefore plays an important role in promoting their safety.

Meanwhile beneficiaries of the training have expressed gratitude for the knowledge received.

And Beene Mukulumwa, a person living with disability, says she has learnt how to keep financial records and that her clothing business should produce her salary.

Her counterpart, Prisca Masibinta, says with the knowledge imparted in her, she will apply for funds under C.D.F to boost her business of buying groceries for exchange with maize in rural areas of Choma.