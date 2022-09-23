President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his attendance of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his visit, the President addressed the United Nations General Assembly, held bilateral talks with various political and business leaders and engaged companies and partners that are considering investing in Zambia.

President Hichilema highlighted progress made during the first year in Office citing free education for all Zambian children and achieving strong macro-economic stability despite strong global economic pressures.

The President emphasized that Zambia will continue to position itself as a top investment destination on the African Continent.

Among those engaged were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres,IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ,President of the World Bank David Malpass and USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

The President is confident that the engagements will ensure widespread support for Zambia’s current reform agenda and help Government deliver on its vision of a better future for all Zambians.