Manda Hill Police post recorded a Fatal Road Accident that involved eleven fatalities(Ten died on the spot and one at the hospital). The accident involved a male driver Warrant Officer Class Two Spoon who was driving a Zambia National Service Low bed truck registration number ZNS 666F from West to East whose damage was front part extensively damaged and the driver died on the spot.

Also involved was the unknown male driver who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number ARB 2617 from the direction of East to West which had 14 Passengers on board. Nine passengers from the Public Service Vehicle sustained fatal injuries while five passengers sustained serious injuries all are admitted at Levy Mwanawasa. The driver of the minibus is among the dead comprising of Seven males and Four females. The minibus was extensively damaged.

Another vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla registration number BAD 8759 that was driven by male Fred Kadongole which had a damaged front right fender, right Headlamp, and bonnet. The driver escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred due to excessive speed by the driver of the Toyota Hiace who lost control of the motor vehicle and went to hit into the Zambia National Service low bed Truck head-on that was in the opposite lane. This occurred at around 06:00 hours at the Junction of the University of Zambia along Great East Road.

The eight bodies of the deceased have been deposited in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary while three are at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial.