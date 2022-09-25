It is official; Aljosa Asanovic and FAZ have parted ways in one of the briefest Chipolopolo reigns by a foreign coach in the new millennium.

The Croatian quit this week following a back-and-forth exchange with FAZ over pay and his month long absence from work away from Zambia.

“Following weeks of fruitless efforts to get the coach to return to his workstation and resolve contractual matters, we have been notified by Mr. Aljosa Asanovic through his lawyers that he has quit his position as Zambia National Team Head Coach,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“Understandably, after failure to meet some of the key performance indicators and propensity to leave his workstation after every international assignment made his position untenable.”

Asanovic alleges FAZ owes him three-months pay while FAZ claim the coach went AWOL for over a month after failing to qualify Zambia for the 2023 CHAN on July 30.

Asanovic has been in charge for just eight months following his appointment in January.

From 10 official matches in charge, Asanovic record stands at 5 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses.