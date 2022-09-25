The opposition Economic Front is urging president Hakainde Hichilema to provide his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries with a proper policy document that speaks to his vision for Zambia’s social and economic development to avoid the said officials pulling in different directions.

President Hichilema recently complained that he has noted a trend where his ministers and permanent secretaries are pulling in different directions on policy matters.

Party leader Wynter Kabimba said that it is concerning that Ministers and Permanent Secretaries under the new dawn administration have no document of reference but merely speaking based on individual interpretation of their political party vision when there is need for a convergence point.

Mr. Kabimba said that it is very difficult for president Hichilema to deliver when there is a lack of direction and confusion among his officials who are not operating on common ground.

He has since recommended that the president considers issuing what he termed as a policy document to these officers that speaks to his party manifesto, in order to ensure cohesion in government.