The government says it will meet the burial expenses for the 12 accident victims who died in a fatal road accident that occurred on Saturday along the junction of the University of Zambia (UNZA) Great East Road Campus.

The death toll has since risen to 12 according to the Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha who visited the bereaved families yesterday.

Mr. Mposha who is also Munali Constituency lawmaker said government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has provided food stuffs to the affected families which include mealie meal, rice and beans.

He disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema sent DMMU through the office of the Vice President to render support to the bereaved families.

Mr Mposha who was accompanied by DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen indicated the unit will provide food stuffs to all the 12 families during the mourning period.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mposha says government will make burial arrangements for the accident victims who are going to be buried within Lusaka district.

He clarified that families who wish to put to rest their beloved ones outside Lusaka will have to meet the expenses.

The Munali lawmaker said government will only provide confins and burial sites for the deceased who are going to be buried within Lusaka where the accident occurred.

Mr Mposha said government was saddened with the death of the 12 people and has since wished the grieving families God’s guidance.

And DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen said the support being rendered to the families is aimed to ameliorate the funeral burden for the grieving families.