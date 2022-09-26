9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Prevailing economic stability encouraging private sector participation -ZDA

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Prevailing economic stability encouraging private sector participation -ZDA
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) says the prevailing economic stability in the country is encouraging private sector participation in investing in Zambia.

ZDA acting Director General Albert Halwampa says the country has been seeing more actualized investment since last year.

Mr. Halwampa stated that a country can only thrive economically when investment pledges are turned into reality to enhance job and wealth creation.

He said was speaking in Chilanga today when ZDA signed an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) with Wonderful Group of Companies at United Capital Fertiliser plant.

Mr. Halwampa said the erection of the United Capital Fertilizer plant by Wonderful Group of Companies in Chilanga district is one such private initiative that the agency is proud of as it has been developed from a  business concept to where it is today.

He said the agreement is meant to protect the interests of the company and other rights in the country.

Mr. Halwampa intoned that the type of investment the company was involved in is helping Zambia in the agriculture sector.

He has since commended the company for having increased its investment to over 400 million United States dollars from the initial 100 million.

He urged other investors who have made pledges to actualize whatever they want to do in the country.

And Wonderful Group of Company Board Chairperson Chance Kabaghe reiterated the company’s commitment to invest in the country and become a regional supplier of fertiliser.

Mr. Kabaghe said the company will ensure it produces fertilisers all year round so that it is readily available.

He also said the company will continue to work towards making its fertiliser cheaper than what is prevailing in Zambia.

Previous articleMwense Council Chairperson buried

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Prevailing economic stability encouraging private sector participation -ZDA

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) says the prevailing economic stability in the country is encouraging private sector participation in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mwense Council Chairperson buried

Economy Support Editor - 0
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gray Nkombo has described the death of late Mwense Council Chairperson, Humphrey Kapapula as painful. Mr. Nkombo said...
Read more

Failure by government to follow the Agriculture Calendar has an adverse impact on the Zambia’s food security

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The National Association for Small Holder Farmers has said that the failure of the government to follow the agriculture calendar has an...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema sets perfect example for economic recovery in Africa

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Zambia has made substantial strides in driving macroeconomic recovery from a challenging economic situation compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic President Hichilema’s plan for kickstarting the...
Read more

21 Nsama accident victims buried

Economy Support Editor - 1
The 21 Nsama road traffic accident victims have been put to rest at Chakanga cemetery in Nsama district, Northern province. Acting President Mutale Nalumango has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.