Chipolopolo Zambia is on their way back home after Monday’s friendly against Mali was abandoned.

Mali and Chipolopolo’s friendly was washed away after just 17 minutes played in Bamako after rains left the Stade du 26 Mars waterlogged.

The match was scoreless as it abandonment.

It was game two after Mali beat Zambia 1-0 in game one on September 23 at the same venue through an El Bilal Toure goal in the 7th minute.

The friendlies also marked the start of life without Aljosa Asanovic who quit late last week over a row with FAZ.

Assistant coach Moses Sichone was in interim charge of the Mali-friendly tour.