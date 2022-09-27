Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says Government’s free education policy , just like any new programme, comes with teething problems that will easily be handled with time.

Mr. Mbangweta says the new dawn government attachés great importance to educating of the children and nation at large.

The minister said this during a conducted tour of Kalale Secondary School, Kampombo and Kangolongolo Primary Schools , where he found no staff houses, adequate classroom space and desks against a swelling pupil population.

However, Kampombo Primary School Head teacher Lubinga Lubinga expressed delight that a one by two classroom is under construction , thanks to the increased constituency Fund ( CDF ).

Mr. Lubinga said the project will help create extra classroom school space for the current number of pupils that has increased.

Nkeyema CDF chairperson Cristas Mweene said the construction of the classroom block is in line with the vision of Government’s plan in the provision of free education to all children.

Mr. Mweene advised he community to help the contractors on site when need arises as the structures being erected will benefit the community.

And the project which is at 80 percent, will be ready for hand over in October this year, said Nkeyema Acting Council Secretary Chimbala.

In reaction, Provincial Minister Mbangweta called on stakeholders to emulate Japan Tobacco International by ploughing back to the community.

Mr Mbangweta said this after receiving a one by three renovated classroom block at Kampombo Primary School which had its roof blown off during the last rainy season.

Japan Tobacco International Head of Communication and Co-operate Affairs Litia Matakala while handing over the classroom block to the school administration requested the community to guard jealous the structure against vandalism.

Mr. Matakala said Education is a game changer and must be taken seriously by the community.

The free education policy introduced by Government has seen unprecedented swelling numbers of pupils in public schools across the country, seeking to get educated.