The government has affirmed its commitment towards enhancing livestock farming for small scale farmer throughout the country.

Consequently the new dawn government has resolved to facilitate this objective through empowerment programs such as the Enhanced Support Livestock Intervention Program (E.S.L.I.P ).

The E.S.L.I.P is among the tools government is using to promote agriculture diversification as well as to propel the country to become a major exporter of livestock products in the region.

District Commissioner Jonathan Kapungwe says the involvement of private sector cooperating partners deserved to be commended for complementing Government efforts to develop livestock farming over the years.

Speaking when during a livestock pass-on empowerment program in Matuku Ward, on Monday, Mr Kapungwe said that four years ago, several cooperatives and women clubs had benefitted from Goats and Pigs empowerment under the E.S.L.I.P program.

Represented by his Mkushi District Administrative Officer(DAO) Lucy Chilanga, the District Commissioner said it is gratifying to learn that eight cooperatives and Clubs have managed to pass-on some goats and pigs to other beneficiary clubs.

Mr. Kapungwe emphasised on the need for beneficiaries to utilize the veterinary department’s technical support in managing the livestock, demanding that his office must be regularly updated on the project.

He said that the program is essentially meant to reduce household poverty amongst the beneficiary groups, adding that it is imperative to accord it the accountability that it deserves for monitoring purpose.

The E.S.L.IP program was launched in Mkushi in 2018, when several cooperatives and clubs were given the initial goats and pigs which were to be passed on to other groups after some years.