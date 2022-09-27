9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government reaffirms its resolve towards enhancing livestock farming in the country

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Government reaffirms its resolve towards enhancing livestock farming in the country
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has affirmed its commitment towards enhancing livestock farming for small scale farmer throughout the country.

Consequently the new dawn government has resolved to facilitate this objective through empowerment programs such as the Enhanced Support Livestock Intervention Program (E.S.L.I.P ).

The E.S.L.I.P is among the tools government is using to promote agriculture diversification as well as to propel the country to become a major exporter of livestock products in the region.

District Commissioner Jonathan Kapungwe says the involvement of private sector cooperating partners deserved to be commended for complementing Government efforts to develop livestock farming over the years.

Speaking when during a livestock pass-on empowerment program in Matuku Ward, on Monday, Mr Kapungwe said that four years ago, several cooperatives and women clubs had benefitted from Goats and Pigs empowerment under the E.S.L.I.P program.

Represented by his Mkushi District Administrative Officer(DAO) Lucy Chilanga, the District Commissioner said it is gratifying to learn that eight cooperatives and Clubs have managed to pass-on some goats and pigs to other beneficiary clubs.

Mr. Kapungwe emphasised on the need for beneficiaries to utilize the veterinary department’s technical support in managing the livestock, demanding that his office must be regularly updated on the project.

He said that the program is essentially meant to reduce household poverty amongst the beneficiary groups, adding that it is imperative to accord it the accountability that it deserves for monitoring purpose.

The E.S.L.IP program was launched in Mkushi in 2018, when several cooperatives and clubs were given the initial goats and pigs which were to be passed on to other groups after some years.

Previous articleAllocate more funding to Agriculture Research Centres in the 2023 national budget

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government reaffirms its resolve towards enhancing livestock farming in the country

The government has affirmed its commitment towards enhancing livestock farming for small scale farmer throughout the country. Consequently the new...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

500 teenage pregnancies recorded to date in Chipata

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Over 500 teenage pregnancies were recorded in the first and second quarters of 2022 in Chipata City, health authorities in the area have...
Read more

Persons living with disabilities advised to utilize govt’s empowerment opportunities

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The government has advised persons living with disabilities to ensure that they benefit from its various empowerment funds if they are to contribute meaningfully...
Read more

Stakeholders call for the discarding of negative cultural norms such as subservice

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
ANTI Gender Based Violence (GBV) stakeholders in Kalomo have called for doing away with some negative cultural norms which they say contribute to the...
Read more

Construction of US$700,000 soil laboratory completed

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The construction of the US$700,000 soil laboratory at Msekera Agriculture Research Institute in Chipata has been completed. The soil laboratory is part of the World...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.