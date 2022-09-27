United States Ambassador to Zambia Mike Gonzales says the impartial implementation of the rule of law is critical in ensuring accountable and responsive governance.

Mr Gonzales said the implementation of the rule of law also attracts foreign investment that will consequently create jobs and contribute to the national treasury.

The US Ambassador noted that both government share the mutual goal of strengthening democratic institutions and protecting fundamental freedoms.

He added that the two countries have witnessed challenges in the democratic systems which require solutions.

Mr. Gonzalez said this when he paid a courtesy call on Acting Foreign Affairs Mulambo Haimbe in Lusaka today.

The US Ambassador has also pledged to promote prosperity in both the United States and Zambia.

“I look forward to working with you, to strengthen democracy, to promote economic growth to improve health outcomes and to deepen the US and Zambia security relationship,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Haimbe who also acting Minister of Justice said he is optimistic that the US and Zambia will have good working relations.

He said government will do its best to encourage Zambians to follow the tenets of democracy.

The Minister noted that governance is crucial in the quest to improve the administration of the country adding that the Ministry of Justice will play their role in ensuring governance is practiced.

“We are committed towards ensuring that we are a beacon for democracy in our sub region, on the continent and the world at large.

The added that government intends to grow the cordial relations between Zambia and the United States of America.