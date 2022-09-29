9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 29, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Atlas Mara Bank accused of delaying the CDF payment in Mwinilunga

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Atlas Mara Bank accused of delaying the CDF payment in Mwinilunga
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mwinilunga Town council chairperson Jonathan Chinyimba Atlas Mara Bank’s delay in processing the account opening is affecting the disbursement of the Constituency Development Funds ( CDF ) and implementation of projects in the area.

Mr. Chinyimba says it is challenging for his local authority to process the CDF related projects and payment as Atlas Mara bank , the only bank in the area is delaying to release account numbers of the applicants as required by the CDF guidelines.

“It is difficult for the local authority to process the cheques without the beneficiaries having bank accounts,” he said.

Mr. Chinyimba said in an interview on Thursday, that government is in a hurry to empower it’s citizens and deliver development in a timely manner saying any delays in this regard will not be tolerated.

“ I therefore advise other banking institutions to consider setting up branches in Mwinilunga so that the challenges arising from dependence on a single bank in the area can be addressed, “ he said..

Atlas Mara Mwinilunga branch manager Fackson Khwabe, when contacted for comment , clarified that the bank is opening accounts for all applicants only that priority has been given to groups and cooperatives whose projects have already been approved for funding.

“The bank is opening all accounts but with priority given to applicants whose projects have been approved for funding,” he said.

Mr. Khwabe said the bank has so far opened 126 accounts and using the approved list for funding from the local authority, more accounts are expected to be opened by end of this week.

Previous articleNevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with China

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Atlas Mara Bank accused of delaying the CDF payment in Mwinilunga

Mwinilunga Town council chairperson Jonathan Chinyimba Atlas Mara Bank’s delay in processing the account opening is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with China

General News Chief Editor - 0
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba says the signed agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding to 98 percent of tariff...
Read more

Parliament votes to Reject Motion to Extend Bursaries Scheme to Private Universities

General News Chief Editor - 2
Parliament has rejected a motion to extend the Government Loan Scheme to Private Universities in a vote of 74 to 51 votes. The motion was...
Read more

Lusaka MFEZ to construct 4 million US Dollar Police station

General News Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said the construction of the 4 Million US dollars police station at the Lusaka South...
Read more

Nearly 6,000 Congolese refugees return home from Zambia with UNHCR support

General News Chief Editor - 6
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with the governments of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has helped nearly 6,000 Congolese refugees...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.