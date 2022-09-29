9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 29, 2022
General News
Lusaka MFEZ to construct 4 million US Dollar Police station

By Chief Editor
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said the construction of the 4 Million US dollars police station at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) is in tandem with the government’s policy of ensuring access to police services by all Zambians.

Mr. Mwiimbu, noted that the zone is expected to become a fully functional town adding that the police station will create an opportunity for police officers to service the upcoming communities.

He said thus in a speech read on his behalf by his Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba at the groundbreaking ceremony of the police station within the zone.

“The police station, once constructed, will serve the interests of your investments which include, equipment, products, holding stocks, raw materials as well as general safety for the workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba said the development of the police station will attract an influx of a number of local residents.

Mr. Kajoba said police is more than ready to ensure that there is enough security in the area.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by this deputy in charge of operations, Milner Muyambango.

MFEZ Managing Director Kennedy Mwila said the construction of the police station was initiated due to the rise of criminal activities in the area.

Mr. Mwila said some companies and investors within the zone have experienced damages to costly infrastructures such as power lines and transformers, and water pipes.

He noted that murders have also been committed within the zone adding that five bodies were picked in the last 20 months.

“This threat on investment asset and capital and on life is the reason LS MFEZ limited has made a decision to construct a police station to create assurance of security at the zone,” he explained.

