Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba says the signed agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding to 98 percent of tariff lines is a is a step in the right direction.

Dr. Mumba explained that despite Zambia and China enjoying cordial bilateral ties, the two countries have been trading without a formal framework.

He said the tax rebate offered to Zambia will create a platform for building a strong foundation for increased trade between China and Zambia.

Dr. Mumba said government deserves a pat on the back for putting in place a system that supports trade.

He said the signing of tax rebate will bring order in the way Zambia trades with China.

Dr. Mumba pointed out that without an organised system, it is difficult to engage in meaningful trade.

The MMD leader said development can only take place were systems have been put in place and not in a vacuum.

Dr. Mumba implored youths to take advantage of the tax rebate offered to Zambia by exporting goods to that country.

He said this on the sidelines of the China Zambia Trade and Investment Forum which was officially opened by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday and will close today September 29, 2022.