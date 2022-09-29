9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 29, 2022
type here...
General NewsEconomy
Updated:

Nevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with China

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Nevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba says the signed agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding to 98 percent of tariff lines is a is a step in the right direction.

Dr. Mumba explained that despite Zambia and China enjoying cordial bilateral ties, the two countries have been trading without a formal framework.

He said the tax rebate offered to Zambia will create a platform for building a strong foundation for increased trade between China and Zambia.

Dr. Mumba said government deserves a pat on the back for putting in place a system that supports trade.

He said the signing of tax rebate will bring order in the way Zambia trades with China.

Dr. Mumba pointed out that without an organised system, it is difficult to engage in meaningful trade.

The MMD leader said development can only take place were systems have been put in place and not in a vacuum.

Dr. Mumba implored youths to take advantage of the tax rebate offered to Zambia by exporting goods to that country.

He said this on the sidelines of the China Zambia Trade and Investment Forum which was officially opened by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday and will close today September 29, 2022.

Previous articleThe Failure to Extend Bursaries to Students in Private Institutions by Parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Nevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with China

Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba says the signed agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Parliament votes to Reject Motion to Extend Bursaries Scheme to Private Universities

General News Chief Editor - 2
Parliament has rejected a motion to extend the Government Loan Scheme to Private Universities in a vote of 74 to 51 votes. The motion was...
Read more

Lusaka MFEZ to construct 4 million US Dollar Police station

General News Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said the construction of the 4 Million US dollars police station at the Lusaka South...
Read more

2023 National budget should address securing investment- Economist

Economy Support Editor - 2
An Economist says that the 2023 National budget scheduled to be presented this Friday by Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is expected to address a number of...
Read more

Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia kills over 800 Cattle-West

Economy Support Editor - 1
The Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia has killed over 800 cattle in Nkeyema district in Western province since June this year. Provincial Veterinary Officer Stephen Tembo...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.