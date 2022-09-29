Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Acting Director General Albert Halwampa says the new dawn administration has created a strong base for investment.

Mr Halwampa said government has created a conducive environment ideal for investment.

He cited stability and the drop-in inflation rate as some of the pointers indicating government’s commitment in creating a conducive environment for business.

He said ZDA is ready to facilitate and help investors wishing to invest in the country.

Mr Halwampa advised would be investors to consider investing in the agriculture and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, ZDA Acting Director General has implored Zambian’s to partner with Chinese investors.

Mr Halwampa said Zambians must not stand aloof but get involved by forming joint ventures with Chinese investors.

He pointed out that government has initiated incentives for both foreign and local investors to encourage increased investment in the country.

Mr Halwampa said Zambia is geographically positioned as it is surrounded by other countries that provide a readily available market for goods and services.

He urged investors to take advantage of the country’s geographical position by investing in the country.

Mr Halwampa said Zambia offers a huge comparative advantage for investors wanting to penetrate the Angola and Congo market.

“Come to Zambia we have a readily and immediate market for goods and services from our neighbouring countries,” he said.

Mr Halwampa said this during the China Zambia Trade and Investment and Forum presentation which has attracted both foreign and local investors.