9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 29, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZDA hails govt. for creating strong investment base

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy ZDA hails govt. for creating strong investment base
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Acting Director General Albert Halwampa says the new dawn administration has created a strong base for investment.

Mr Halwampa said government has created a conducive environment ideal for investment.

He cited stability and the drop-in inflation rate as some of the pointers indicating government’s commitment in creating a conducive environment for business.

He said ZDA is ready to facilitate and help investors wishing to invest in the country.

Mr Halwampa advised would be investors to consider investing in the agriculture and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, ZDA Acting Director General has implored Zambian’s to partner with Chinese investors.

Mr Halwampa said Zambians must not stand aloof but get involved by forming joint ventures with Chinese investors.

He pointed out that government has initiated incentives for both foreign and local investors to encourage increased investment in the country.

Mr Halwampa said Zambia is geographically positioned as it is surrounded by other countries that provide a readily available market for goods and services.

He urged investors to take advantage of the country’s geographical position by investing in the country.

Mr Halwampa said Zambia offers a huge comparative advantage for investors wanting to penetrate the Angola and Congo market.

“Come to Zambia we have a readily and immediate market for goods and services from our neighbouring countries,” he said.

Mr Halwampa said this during the China Zambia Trade and Investment and Forum presentation which has attracted both foreign and local investors.

 

Previous articleFuel price likely to increase after tax re-introduction-expert

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

ZDA hails govt. for creating strong investment base

Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Acting Director General Albert Halwampa says the new dawn administration has created a strong base...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fuel price likely to increase after tax re-introduction-expert

Economy Support Editor - 0
An energy expert has predicted an increase in pump prices following the government's decision to introduce a tax on fuel. Chiko Mudenda explained that the...
Read more

Nevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with China

General News Chief Editor - 0
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba says the signed agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding to 98 percent of tariff...
Read more

2023 National budget should address securing investment- Economist

Economy Support Editor - 2
An Economist says that the 2023 National budget scheduled to be presented this Friday by Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is expected to address a number of...
Read more

Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia kills over 800 Cattle-West

Economy Support Editor - 1
The Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia has killed over 800 cattle in Nkeyema district in Western province since June this year. Provincial Veterinary Officer Stephen Tembo...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.